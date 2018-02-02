CarePlus notifying customers of privacy breach

MIAMI (WFLA) – CarePlus Health Plans is notifying customers after a privacy breach that occurred on Jan. 17.

The breach occurred due to a series of programming and printing errors, resulting in Explanation of Benefits letters being mailed to the incorrect CarePlus member.

The EOBs impacted with the errors were mailed out on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16. Roughly 11,200 members’ information as sent to another member.

Personal financial information and Social Security numbers were not contained in the letters.

The information disclosed included:

Member name

CarePlus identification number and plan name

Date(s) of service(s)

Provider of service

Services provided

CarePlus has no information that any data has been inappropriately used.

Anyone who notices any changes in their EOB statement, SmartSummary or medical records that are unfamiliar to them, or customers who have any questions, should contact CarePlus at 1-800-794-5907, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

