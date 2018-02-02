CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO Ed Peachey faces recommended suspension today

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Mark Douglas By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The controversy over CEO Ed Peachey’s leadership of CareerSource Pinellas and Hillsborough jobs agency CareerSource Tampa Bay is building to a crescendo. If this were the 1812 Overture, we’d be at the cannons part.

At Governor Rick Scott’s request, the Executive Committee of CareerSource Tampa Bay will meet in an emergency session today to consider, among other things, a recommendation by the Hillsborough Commission to suspend Peachey without pay pending the outcome of several outside investigations.

On Thursday, the chairman of CareerSource Pinellas reversed a prior decision and suspended Peachey from that job agency’s leadership with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation they’ve just started.

So why all the fuss?

It turns out that for a number of years both jobs agencies under Peachey’s leadership have been claiming credit for job placements they had nothing to do with placing. Peachey insists he’s simply following the state’s rule book, but state leaders from the Governor on down aren’t so sure.

The Inspector General of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity launched an investigation two weeks ago that is still underway. Now there are calls in to Congress for a federal investigation of how CareerSource spends federal money earmarked for the unemployed.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is fuming over CareerSource Pinellas’ claim of placing more than 600 workers in his agency.  Gualtieri says the real number of job placements is zero and he’s called the CareerSource job claims a “scam.” The FDLE is sniffing around and so is Pinellas State Attorney Bernie McCabe.

Today at 1:30 pm, amid investigations from Tampa Bay to Tallahassee and possibly even Washington D.C. the CareerSource Tampa Bay Executive Committee will decide on that job agency’s next step. The cannons are loaded.

