Bomb threat prompts lockdown at North Port High School

By Published:

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port High School was placed on lockdown after a bomb threat was found in a bathroom stall, according to the school’s principal Brandon Johnson.

Students were removed from class and have since moved outside to the football field as local law enforcement and district security investigates the incident.

Parents will not be able to pick up students until it’s determined the school is secure.

The school anticipates a regular dismissal this afternoon.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

