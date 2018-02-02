Better Call Behnken: Man gets TV with broken screen after Sam’s Club fails to deliver it, then never picks it up

(WFLA) – Bradley Robison turned to Better Call Behnken fed up with a broken TV that Sam’s Club failed to pick up.

He was really angry because this is the same TV the company failed to deliver to him.

If fact, Robison had to pick up his own TV from the delivery company’s warehouse on Dec. 19.

When he got the TV home, it was broken.

“I had a friend come over and we were going to set it up and we got it out of the box and my wife said, ‘That screen is cracked.’ And I said, ‘What?'” Robison said.

We first met Robison when we ran into him at Pilot Freight Services in Tampa. He had tracked down the TV he had ordered as a Black Friday special. Better Call Behnken was also at the company, trying to find another undelivered Sam’s Club TV for another customer.

He ended up calling us again this month, after Sam’s failed to pick up his broken TV.

“They said they would send me some things to send the TV back and that never happened,” Robison said. “So, I had to call them a couple of times in January. It’s been about 45 days now that I’ve had the TV and they still haven’t picked it up.”

Robison called Sam’s right away and was told they’d pick up the TV. He bought a new one somewhere else for Christmas.

A Sam’s Club spokeswoman returned calls from Better Call Behnken and said the problem is now solved.

She said this not the “member experience” the company wants customers to have. She said Robison will receive a full refund within days and is free to donate the TV, throw it away or fix the screen and keep it.

