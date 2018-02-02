Armed man robs poker room cashier at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.  (WFLA) – The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s police department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino early Friday morning.

A man with a handgun robbed a cashier in the poker room just before 2 a.m.

The man took cash from the cashier.

Seminole Tribe of Florida police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male who is about 5’4″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. he was wearing a black hooded sweater with gray sleeves and black sweat pants.

The suspect fled on foot and headed south on Orient Road south of Interstate-4.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9s are assisting with the search.

Seminole Tribe of Florida police and Seminole Hard Rock security officers are reviewing surveillance video from multiple locations.

