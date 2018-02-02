Armed man robs poker room cashier at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s police department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino early Friday morning.

A man with a handgun robbed a cashier in the poker room just before 2 a.m.

The man took cash from the cashier.

Seminole Tribe of Florida police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male who is about 5’4″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. he was wearing a black hooded sweater with gray sleeves and black sweat pants.

The suspect fled on foot and headed south on Orient Road south of Interstate-4.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9s are assisting with the search.

Seminole Tribe of Florida police and Seminole Hard Rock security officers are reviewing surveillance video from multiple locations.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-