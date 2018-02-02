Police standoff prompts lockdowns at multiple North Port schools

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are in a neighborhood in North Port where an armed person is barricaded inside of a home.

The North Port Police Department said they’re on the scene of a standoff situation along Haberland Blvd, about 1.5 miles away from Woodland Middle School.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown. Both Atwater and Toledo Blade Elementary schools are on a limited lockdown. Police said there is no threat to students.

No further details are available at this time.

