Adorable 3-year-old gets surprise kick from little sister in mom’s belly

SIKESTON, Mo. (WFLA) – An adorable 3-year-old and his little sister are getting a lot of attention on social media on Friday.

Cassidy Patterson and her son Mason White are from Missouri. They both are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new little one on March 1.

Patterson says Mason loves talking to his little sister and often kisses her stomach and says he loves the baby.

She says leading up to when she pushed “record” on the video, she told Mason it was time for bed and he asked if he “could tell his baby goodnight.”

Patterson said her stomach rumbled and Mason asked what the baby was doing.

They waited for the next rumble and Mason instead received a surprise kick from the little one!

“Mason is such a ham!” Patterson said. “He loves being the center of attention at all of the events and will talk your head off. He is probably the only 3-year-old you will ever meet that [asks] to watch ‘Family Matters’ and ‘Full House’ instead of cartoons.”

She says Mason will start preschool in August, just after she graduates in May with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

