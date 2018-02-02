When Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin fails to get his dream job and reluctantly moves back to Ohio to work as a high school Advanced Placement Biology teacher, he makes one thing very clear: he will not be teaching one bit of biology. Instead, realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack recruits the kids to help him mentally break his job-stealing nemesis and win back the position that’s rightfully his. From Saturday Night Live alums Seth Meyers and Mike O’Brien.

