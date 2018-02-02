4 students hospitalized after drinking washing detergent

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Four high school students in Alabama were taken to the hospital Thursday after they drank washing detergent mixed with water.

The students attend Pelham High School in the city of Pelham, which is south of Birmingham.

Pelham City Schools Public Information Officer Nicole Knight said the students were taken to the hospital between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Two were taken by ambulance and two were taken via private vehicle or by their parents.

School officials did not say if the students drank dishwashing detergent or laundry detergent.

WIAT TV asked Knight if this was related to the infamous “Tide Pod Challenge,” but she couldn’t confirm. She was also unsure if the students will be disciplined.

The school is still investigating what happened.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-