VIDEO: Sarasota High School employee fired over Snapchat video with teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota High School registrar is without a job after a video emerged of her dancing with a 17-year-old Riverview High School student during a birthday party at the home of her school’s assistant principal.

Video posted to Snapchat shows Rowena Short dancing above the teen, who appears to be holding a drink, and bumping him in the head with her buttocks. The caption on the video reads, “my girl.”

The Sarasota County Schools district was made aware of the video and discovered the incident also involved Bethany King, the school’s assistant principal, who was the host of the birthday gathering. The school district notified law enforcement and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Deputies spoke with the student’s mother who declined to take legal action. His mother said “it would be a stretch to think there was an inappropriate relationship,” between the registrar and her child. Deputies are no longer investigating the incident and will not take further action against Short or King. However, the educators are still facing consequences.

“Ms. Short is employed as a classified employee and as such, is subject to a 6-month probation period where she may be dismissed with or without cause during that time. Given Ms. Short’s brief tenure with the district, she has been released from Sarasota County Schools,” the school district said in a release. “Ms. King, who has been employed with Sarasota County Schools since July, 2014, has been reassigned and is not currently working with students at Sarasota High School.”

“The well-being of our students both on and off campus is important to us. We will continue to investigate this matter and will take necessary action as warranted when the internal investigation concludes,” the district added.