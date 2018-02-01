Two sisters accused of fatally beating 3-year-old boy for taking cupcake

ATLANTA (AP) — Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says LaShirley Morris and Glenndria Morris were formally charged Tuesday with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of cruelty in the first-degree.
Authorities say it happened Oct. 21. According to the indictment, LaShirley Morris used the bat to hit KeJuan Mason repeatedly in the head while her sister — the child’s legal guardian — used her hand to spank the little boy.
The women are being held in the Fulton County Jail. Bond for both was set at $200,000. It’s unknown if either has an attorney.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Rape suspect’s mother speaks out after 4 Manatee County students arrested
- Para flu virus making rounds across Tampa Bay area, affects children quickly
- 8-foot-long great white shark, Savannah, caught swimming near Tampa
- Family wants apology after baby’s head gouged during birth
- Man dies after falling into tire shredder at work
- Want to live in Italy? Homes selling for $1 in Mediterranean island village