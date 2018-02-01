Target launching ‘Shipt,’ same-day delivery in southeastern United States

(WFLA) – Target runs are about to get easier.

Target launched “Shipt” on Thursday, using the delivery service it just recently purchased.

Customers can log on to the Shipt app and select from 50,000 Target items.

Grocery delivery is available, along with electronics and household products.

Clothing, accessories and alcohol are not included in same-day delivery.

A Shipt shopper will complete Target runs for a membership fee, which costs $99 a year.

Same-day delivery is free if customers spend more than $35, otherwise, a $7 delivery fee is applied.

Shipt plans to hire 100,000 new employees just to fulfill orders from Target.

