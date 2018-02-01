Tampa Air Force dad’s surprise homecoming leaves daughter in tears

TAMPA (WFLA) – It started out like any other day for three Tampa siblings – going to school, watching a show in the theater – and then SURPRISE.

Air Force Master Sgt. Marquese Hayden went to see his seventh grader Tahja first. He appeared on the stage as the curtain opened at Orange Grove Middle Magnet.

It took a moment for his daughter to understand what she was seeing and then ran to him, hugged and cried.

 

Next, was a visit to his son Tahj at Robinson High School, The freshman was called down to the office where his dad was waiting to surprise him.

He was also make a surprise visit to Tinker K-8 School, where his third child, Maddex, attends.

Hayden had been deployed for about six months. The kids had no idea dad was coming home Thursday.

