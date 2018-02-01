Super Bowl Ads: What can we expect?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An office full of professionals in Ybor City is giddy about the Super Bowl this weekend, but they’re not rooting for the New England Patriots nor the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re excited about the ads.

Christine Turner is the Principal and Vice President of Account Services at ChappellRoberts, an advertising agency based in the district.

“I’m thinking, ‘how do I get my kids to bed so I can concentrate on the ads,’ because this game starts a little earlier than some do,” said Turner.

She says many of the commercials you see year after year have a similar recipe for success.

“What you’ll see in things that work well is just an epic proportion of humor, irony, surprise.”

At a reported $5 million for a 30 second spot during the game, failure is not an option. Those are dollars these corporations are shelling out are just for the ad time. That doesn’t factor in the months of planning and production it takes to put one of these spots together.

“There’s very high expectations that go along with that. When you’re talking about the cost to produce one of these spots, in addition to the airtime, it’s well over a million dollars,” said Scott Gattis, Principal and Director of Account Strategy for ChappellRoberts.

Gattis says Chrysler forked out much more than that eight years ago.

“Back in 2010, when Chrysler did their ‘Imported from Detroit’ spot that featured Eminem, it was over $12.4 million”

Companies are also embracing social media more than ever, releasing portions of their ads prior to Super Bowl Sunday.

ChappellRoberts’ Laura Ruden specializes in that. Ruden explains that is similar to movie companies releasing the trailer weeks before the feature presentation hits theaters.

“And then you have everyone sharing that trailer with their friends through Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and so forth,” she said.

You can interact with the agency and give your thoughts and opinions on the ads using #CRSuperbowl.

