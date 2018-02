(WFLA/CNN) – Starbucks has its own credit card for java junkies.

It’s not just for coffee, but designed for coffee addicts.

Caffeine connoisseurs can now earn rewards points when they shop at other stores.

Customers can redeem the points, called “stars,” at more than 8,000 locations nationwide.

The card is backed by JPMorgan Chase.

