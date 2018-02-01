Speed monitoring signs placed in Pinellas neighborhood after Speed Busters clocks lead foots

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County woman reached out to WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey because lead foots won’t slow down in front of her house. The woman has been frustrated for years about speeding on her street.

She even gathered signatures of fellow residents, and sent it to the county to bring awareness to the dangerous driving. So Leslee grabbed the Speed Buster gun and headed to Lealman.

Coleen Martini lives on 58 Ave North, right by 32nd Street North. It is a residential street filled with dog walkers, family cats and several residents ticked off about speeding, including Martini.

“The speeding out here is unreal. It’s been going on for many, many years. I went around about six years ago with a petition. Got a bunch of neighbors to sign it about them trying to do something about them putting a 4-way stop sign up here and got denied,” said Martini.

Leslee pulled out her trusty Speed Buster gun and started catching several vehicles traveling at speeds over 40 mph. She logged one vehicle traveling at 44 mph on the 25 mph residential street.

Martini told Leslee there was another issue on 58th Ave North as well. “You wouldn’t believe the accidents that have happened on this corner. I mean it’s completely crazy,” she said.

“Because people speeding down and people that come to that rolling stop don’t come to a complete stop, so they proceed along. We had a school bus incident five months ago.” Martini told Leslee a child was struck several months back. She provided Leslee with videos of those crashes.

Leslee took Martini’s concerns to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dan DiFrancisco. Within hours, he arranged to place a speed monitoring sign in the area and promised to send deputies to assess the speeding situation.

Colleen contacted Leslee after she saw the speed monitoring sign and informed her vehicles were definitely slowing down where it was located. Deputy DiFrancisco told Leslee they are looking into assigning a directed patrol there and of course she will be following up.

If you or someone you know has an issue with speeding, direct message Leslee on her @WFLALeslee Facebook page or her @LesleeLacey on Twitter and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to your street.

