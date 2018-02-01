Single day tickets to 2018 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg now on sale

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Single day tickets to the 2018 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are now on sale.

Headlined by the Verizon IndyCar Series, the green flag will drop on 11 total races during the weekend.

Single day tickets start as low as $20 for Friday, $35 for Saturday and $50 for Sunday.

Weekend general admission tickets start at $55.

Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.

For full pricing information and to buy tickets, visit gpstpete.com or call 877-725-8849.

