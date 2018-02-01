Report: Suspect in neo-Nazi killings not competent to proceed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Devon Arthurs, the man accused of killing his two neo-Nazi roommates in their Tampa Palms apartment, is not competent to proceed with his legal defense, according to a mental health professional.

At a hearing on Thursday in front of Hillsborough County Judge Laura Ward, Arthurs’ attorney argued his client should be getting treatment for his mental health.

“I have a client who I believe is incompetent and not in a position to be in state hospital which is where I believe he should be, receiving the therapy that he should be receiving at this time and it’s now being delayed, so I’m going to object to the appointment of an additional expert at this time,” said defense attorney Mike Peacock.

The judge ordered that Arthurs be evaluated by another mental health professional.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, Arthurs calmly told police why and how he killed his two roommates, Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18.

He also told detectives he thought he needed mental health help.

“I wish I would have gone to the hospital before this. I wish I would have listened to my family,” said Arthurs.

Arthurs told detectives he and his roommates were part of a neo-nazi organization and he believed he saved lives by killing them.

“The things they were planning were horrible, they were planning bombings and stuff like that on countless people, they were planning to kill civilian life,” said Arthurs, hours after his roommates had been killed.

Tampa Defense attorney Steve Crawford, a former federal prosecutor, is not involved in the case, but he believes the interview Arthurs gave to police is telling in many ways.

“You first have to ask yourself the question, what is he doing talking to the detectives and admitting what he did? That in an of itself raises the issue,” said Crawford who also points out even if Arthurs is ruled to be incompetent, he will not be released from jail. “If he is ruled incompetent then he will go off to the Florida State prison and stay there until he becomes competent, interesting process.”

