Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Tailgating Time-outs

Name: Tailgating Time-outs

Total Time – Varies (Varies)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your party with fresh cut fruit, sweet tea, and a cookie platter.

At a tailgate or in your family room, these recipes are a real score!

Recipe: Tailgate Sausage Skewers

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

16 oz baby gold (or red) potatoes

4 links smoked sausage (12–13 oz)

1 medium yellow onion

8 (6-inch) wooden skewers

1/2 cup dark beer

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Steps:

1. Preheat grill (or grill pan) on medium. Place potatoes in microwave-safe bowl. Cover and cook on HIGH for 8 minutes; let stand 5 minutes. Cut each sausage into four pieces; cut onion into 1-inch pieces.

2. Thread potatoes, onions, and sausage onto skewers. Combine beer, syrup, red pepper, salt, and pepper; whisk thoroughly.

3. Brush skewers with syrup mixture; place on grill. Cook 10–12 minutes, turning occasionally, brushing with syrup mixture every time you turn, until sausage is 165°F and potatoes are tender.

NOTE: For a fun touch, spiralize the potatoes and sausage by threading onto skewer and cutting around each to the skewer.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 200kcal; FAT 10g; SAT FAT 3g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 370mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g;

SUGARS 9g; PROTEIN 9g; VIT A 0%; VIT C 4%; CALC 6%; IRON 6%

Recipe: Chicken Taquitos with Avocado Creme

Total Time – 15 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup vegetable oil

8 small flour tortillas

1/2 cup cheddar jalapeño cream cheese

1/2 cup pulled seasoned chicken

2 tablespoons presliced green onions

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1/4 cup cilantro lime ranch

1 ripe avocado

Steps:

1. Preheat oil in large sauté pan on medium. Microwave tortillas on HIGH for 20–25 seconds or until very soft.

2. Spread 1 tablespoon cheese down center of each tortilla, then top with 1 tablespoon chicken, 1 teaspoon onions, and 5–6 cilantro leaves. Roll tortilla around filling into a tight cylinder.

3. Place taquitos seam-side down into pan; cook 1–2 minutes on each side or until golden and crispy. Transfer to paper towel-lined tray to drain.

4. Peel and pit avocado, then mash. Whisk dressing into mashed avocado until blended and smooth. Slice taquitos in half and serve with sauce.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 260kcal; FAT 18g; SAT FAT 5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 460mg; CARB 20g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 6%; CALC 8%; IRON 8%

Recipe: Sticky Chipotle Meatballs

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

32 oz homestyle cooked meatballs

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons chipotle pepper sauce

1/4 cup presliced green onions

Steps:

1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium 2–3 minutes. Place water, butter, and meatballs in pan. Cover and cook 10 minutes swirling pan occasionally.

2. Add brown sugar, then cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, 6–8 minutes or until meatballs are glazed and 165°F. Transfer meatballs to large bowl; add pepper sauce and green onions. Toss several times to coat and blend; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 390kcal; FAT 23g; SAT FAT 7g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 150mg; SODIUM 1310mg; CARB 26g; FIBER 0g;

SUGARS 22g; PROTEIN 21g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 4%; CALC 2%; IRON 15%