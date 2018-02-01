Public dispute brewing over Bradenton teens who allegedly gang raped 13-year-old girl

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A very public dispute is brewing after four teens were arrested for allegedly gang raping a 13-year-old girl.

Arrest records say in August, a 13-year-old girl snuck out of her home to watch a movie with a teenage boy. While there, four other teens arrived, and one by one they raped her. They now face felony charges.

Tonya Smith’s son is one of the suspects.

“You feel hopeless,” said Smith.

Smith’s son turned 16 behind bars. She insists he is innocent.

“This is something that I know he didn’t do and I know there’s nothing I can do about it and it’s really, really devastating,” said Smith.

Jessica Hays is the president of the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center in Sarasota.

“Very few people make up these things. There’s not a lot to gain by coming forward and saying you were sexually assaulted,” said Hays.

And a public dispute can open a victim up to feelings of shame and isolation.

“The best way to support someone who’s been through sexual assault is to start just by believing them, just saying, ‘I believe you,’” said Hays.

Hays says it takes a lot of bravery for rape victims to come forward.

“We’re seeing that for years people have been silent and silence hides that violence and allows it to continue,” Hays said.

This month is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. It serves as an important reminder for parents to teach their kids healthy views about sex.

Four of the teens have been arrested. One arrest is still pending.

