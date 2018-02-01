Potential TECO solar plant has small Polk County town protesting

CHICORA, Fla. (WFLA) – TECO has big solar plans for Florida, and that includes Polk County. 

In the small town of Chicora just south of Mulberry, residents have put signs in their yards against their potential new neighbor.

“It’s going to look like a prison camp I think,” resident Kenny Caroll told News Channel 8.

Many, like Carroll, have concerns about the impact a proposed 400 acre solar plant will have on their community.

“I think it’s going to bring the value of our homes down. Also it’s interfering with the travel of our wildlife,” Carroll said.

The solar panels would be built on the property of citrus grower Mike Wynn.

“We look at it as a good opportunity,” Wynn said.

He told WFLA that citrus greening has made it nearly impossible to stay in business.

“You can only go for so long. You can’t out plant this disease,” he said.

Wynn thinks going to solar is the best option.

“We look at this option for solar as a clean form of energy. Something that’s quiet. Something that’s not proven to cause any health issues.”

A public hearing will be held in May before any decision is made.

A spokesperson with TECO tells WFLA “The company works hard to be a good neighbor. These types of plants don’t impact traffic, noise, water use or pollution.”

According to TECO, the company plans to expand solar power in the next three years, with the goal of becoming the biggest provider in Florida.

