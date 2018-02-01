Police: Man ‘swung a sword’ in Zephyrhills road-rage attack

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — A man is accused of hitting another man with a machete during a road-rage incident in Zephyrhills.
A Zephyrhills police report says 34-year-old Jonathan Bailey was arrested Tuesday night outside a Wal-Mart store.
Police said Bailey pulled his car up beside the victim’s vehicle and “swung a sword,” cutting the man’s hand.
The victim told officers the incident happened because he had cut Bailey off in traffic earlier. Bailey told police he used a machete but only because the other driver was following him.
Bailey was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and remained in jail Wednesday on a $10,000 bond. A lawyer wasn’t listed in jail records.
The victim had a cut on his hand between his thumb and index finger.
