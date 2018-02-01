Pasco sheriff searching for armed suspect who tried to force his way into female’s home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying an armed suspect who tried to force his way into a female’s home and told her he was going to come back and shoot her.

Investigators say it happened at 8:10 pm on Tuesday at a home on Devonshire Drive in Holiday.

The suspect knocked on the victim’s front door. When she answered the door, he tried to force his way into the home and demanded cash from her.

The suspect told the victim he had a gun and would shoot her.

The suspect attempted to shut the door, trying to force the victim into the home while the victim was screaming for help and refusing to let the door shut.

The suspect then told the victim he was going to come back and shoot her. He then ran to a dark-colored car and got into the passenger side of the vehicle.

If you can identify the suspect in the sketch, contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-