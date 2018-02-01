Ovation at Lakewood Ranch

A Day for the Arts at Lakewood Ranch

The 11th annual Ovation makes its return to Lakewood Ranch Main Street with live performance stages and an amazing line-up of local talent. Celebrating the area’s finest musicians, singers, dancers and drama troupes, this delightful mix of street festival and concert hall is a family-friendly event that is not to be missed.

Explore the shops and boutiques of Main Street, dine at cozy restaurants and cafés, and discover street vendors and local non-profit groups.

Join us on February 3rd from 10am – 2pm. Admission and parking are free, and seating is provided. No coolers, please.

lakewoodranch.com/ovation