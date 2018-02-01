Natalie Wood’s drowning now deemed ‘suspicious’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the death of actress Natalie Wood in November 1981 (all times local):

6 p.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say actress Natalie Wood’s drowning is now being probed as a “suspicious death” after new witnesses emerged.

The announcement from sheriff’s homicide detectives comes hours after CBS News aired an interview with an investigator who said Wood’s husband, actor Robert Wagner is considered a “person of interest” in her 1981 death.

Wood disappeared after a night of drinking on a yacht with her husband and others. Her body was found later floating in the water.

It was declared an accident but police reopened the case in 2011 to see whether Wagner or anyone else played a role.

Sheriff’s officials say one new witness described hearing yelling and crashing sounds coming from the couple’s stateroom. They said other witnesses saw a man and woman arguing on the back of the boat.

____

12:40 p.m.

Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a “person of interest” in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.

Mystery has swirled around Wood’s death. It was declared an accident but police reopened the case in 2011 to see whether Wagner or anyone else played a role.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. John Corina told CBS News that Wagner has become “more of a person of interest now” as the investigation progressed.

Sheriff’s department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says there is nothing new with the case and played down the comments Thursday.

Wood was on a yacht with Wagner, actor Christopher Walken and the boat captain on Thanksgiving weekend of 1981. After a night of drinking, her body was found floating in the water.

Wagner has denied any involvement in her death.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: