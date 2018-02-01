Man dies after falling into tire shredder at work

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a man died when he fell into a tire shredder while on the job.
Byron Jones, 26, was killed at a tire recycling plant in Texas, Friday.
A source told KTRK that Jones couldn’t get free from a tire shredder after being caught in the machine and the company didn’t realize what happened until co-workers reported Jones missing.
Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating, along with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The family told KTRK Jones was the father of a 3-year-old girl, and they are all distraught over his death.
