Loaded grenade launcher donated to Manatee Goodwill store

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Staff at a Manatee County Goodwill store made a potentially deadly discovery over the weekend, a loaded grenade launcher.

An unknown donor dropped off the grenade launcher at one of the Goodwill branch stores last Saturday.

The next day it was discovered by employees at the Goodwill bargain barn on 15th St. E. in Bradenton.

Goodwill staff called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to safely dispose of the grenade.

“We would never want to out any of our customers or employees at any safety risk at all, so we want to make sure we dispose of it properly and we handle it correctly,” said Goodwill Team Leader Coach Joe Beshures.

