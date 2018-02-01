Lifeguards needed for 2018 Pinellas beach season

By Published:
Toni Colon

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is hiring lifeguards to monitor county beaches and help visitors have a fun and safe time.

Lifeguards will be stationed on county beaches at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks from March to September.

Positions are available for full-time or part-time seasonal employment, with pay starting at $12.55 per hour for new lifeguards and ranging to $14.98 per hour for senior-level lifeguards with an EMT certification.

Lifeguards may work eight or 10 hour shifts.

Requirements for the position include:

  • American Red Cross certifications (or equivalents): lifeguarding certification, current CPR/AED for professional rescuers and health care providers, and first aid certification.
  • Three months of responsible lifeguard experience within the last five years.
  • Must complete 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and one-mile run under eight minutes.
  • Must be at least 18 years old.
  • Ability to work at any county beach park as schedule and staffing demands.
  • Ability to work a variety of schedules, including compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations.
  • Must possess a valid Florida driver license.

Highly-desirable qualifications:

  • Current first responder, E.M.T. or paramedic certification
  • Coast Guard boating safety certification – eight hours

You can learn more by going online to Pinellas County’s website.  

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s