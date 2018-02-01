Lifeguards needed for 2018 Pinellas beach season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is hiring lifeguards to monitor county beaches and help visitors have a fun and safe time.

Lifeguards will be stationed on county beaches at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks from March to September.

Positions are available for full-time or part-time seasonal employment, with pay starting at $12.55 per hour for new lifeguards and ranging to $14.98 per hour for senior-level lifeguards with an EMT certification.

Lifeguards may work eight or 10 hour shifts.

Requirements for the position include:

American Red Cross certifications (or equivalents): lifeguarding certification, current CPR/AED for professional rescuers and health care providers, and first aid certification.

Three months of responsible lifeguard experience within the last five years.

Must complete 500-meter swim under 10 minutes and one-mile run under eight minutes.

Must be at least 18 years old.

Ability to work at any county beach park as schedule and staffing demands.

Ability to work a variety of schedules, including compulsory work periods in special, emergency and/or disaster situations.

Must possess a valid Florida driver license.

Highly-desirable qualifications:

Current first responder, E.M.T. or paramedic certification

Coast Guard boating safety certification – eight hours

You can learn more by going online to Pinellas County’s website.

