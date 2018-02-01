Lennard High School student arrested after loaded gun found in backpack

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A student at Lennard High School was arrested Thursday after a school resource deputy found a loaded gun in their backpack, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported a school resource deputy learned of a possible weapon on campus and had the school suspend the bells to keep students from moving around the school.

The deputy and school administrators located the student and found a secure pellet pistol (pictured) in the student’s backpack.

The student was arrested on one count of Disruption of a School Function and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.