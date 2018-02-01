Hillsborough commission recommends embattled CareerSource CEO be suspended without pay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Commission recommended on Thursday that CareerSource Tampa Bay CEO Ed Peachey be suspended without pay amid claims the agency inflated its job placement numbers under his leadership.

CareerSource is accused of taking credit for hundreds of job placements it had nothing to do with. Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has called the program a “scam” and said they falsely took credit for placing more than 600 employees with his agency.

Earlier this month, the Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity Inspector General’s office started looking into how the agency reports job placements and manages $32 million a year in job training and placement tax dollars. At a board meeting on Wednesday, the Executive Committee of CareerSource Pinellas called for an internal investigation into these job placement claims. CareerSource Board member Pat Gerard, who also serves as a Pinellas County Commissioner, called for a temporary suspension with pay for Peachy while the internal investigation is underway. However, other board members said it was too early to take action.

The claims have garnered the attention of state and federal lawmakers, including Governor Rick Scott. Earlier this month, the governor urged the board to “consider appropriate disciplinary and administrative action” and to “review all leadership” at the jobs centers.

His office released the following statement after the board’s decision:

“The Governor is surprised by the CareerSource Pinellas Board of Directors’ decision. He believes that the board should put taxpayers and jobs seekers first.”

CareerSource Tampa Bay, which Peachey also heads, provides job services in Hillsborough County. That board has called its own emergency meeting for Friday.