Get exercise, enjoy entertainment at Meals on Wheels 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run Music Fest.

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you think of the Meals on Wheels organization most people think compassionate people delivering hot meals to the elderly, sick and shutinS who may not eat otherwise.

But this weekend, Meals on Wheels wants to be known for providing entertainment and exercise for people across Tampa Bay.

This is all part of the organization’s 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run Music Fest that takes place Saturday along Tampa’s beautiful Riverwalk and will begin at Tampa Preparatory School.

“Money raised from the event will benefit our senior and home-bound neighbors through the Hurricane Preparedness Pack Program, as well as other programming expenses,” said Meals on Wheels Director of Programs and Partners Lauren Vance.

Learn more about the Meals on Wheels 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run Music Fest.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s