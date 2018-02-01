Get exercise, enjoy entertainment at Meals on Wheels 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run Music Fest.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you think of the Meals on Wheels organization most people think compassionate people delivering hot meals to the elderly, sick and shutinS who may not eat otherwise.

But this weekend, Meals on Wheels wants to be known for providing entertainment and exercise for people across Tampa Bay.

This is all part of the organization’s 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run Music Fest that takes place Saturday along Tampa’s beautiful Riverwalk and will begin at Tampa Preparatory School.

“Money raised from the event will benefit our senior and home-bound neighbors through the Hurricane Preparedness Pack Program, as well as other programming expenses,” said Meals on Wheels Director of Programs and Partners Lauren Vance.

