Frontier outage causes moments of panic at Hillsborough 911 call center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 911 call center at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is a lifeline.

For five hours Wednesday, the panic came from within.

“It was a worst case situation,” said Brad Herron, General Manager of the Communications Bureau. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I’ve never seen anything occur at this level.”

911 services in six Tampa Bay area counties stopped working.

A maintenance issue with network equipment near Lake Okeechobee, then a cut cable, caused services to go down.

“We apologize that we gave everybody a scare and that everybody had concerns, and understandably so. But, we are taking care of it,” said Frontier spokesman Bob Elek.

8 On Your Side went to Frontier for answers.

It relies on a third party company to provide part of the network it uses for 911 services.

Workers are in the process of fixing the system.

Two companies will now provide separate paths for those networks as a safeguard.

“We regret that anything like that ever occurs. Network management is a difficult business and sometimes when things happen that are beyond our control, all we can do is react and respond to those things,” Elek said.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White blasted Frontier.

“Do you think this could’ve been a lot worse?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked.

“It could’ve been a lost worse,” White said.

He’s upset the company did little to alert people to the issue.

“It’s my understanding that we were not notified, the outage just happened. I don’t think there’s been much communication,” White said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: