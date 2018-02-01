Florida’s system for restoring ex-felon’s voting rights ruled unconstitutional

(WFLA) – A federal judge in Florida has struck down the state’s ban on restoring the voting rights of convicted felons, ruling that the ban violates the constitutional rights of Floridians.

Under the ban, felons must individually apply for their voting rights to be restored, often appealing to the governor and his Cabinet in person for their rights. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said the process unfairly relies on the personal support of Gov. Rick Scott.

“Florida strips the right to vote from every man and woman who commits a felony,” Walker wrote. “To vote again, disenfranchised citizens must kowtow before a panel of high-level government officials over which Florida’s governor has absolute veto authority. No standards guide the panel. Its members alone must be satisfied that these citizens deserve restoration … The question now is whether such a system passes constitutional muster. It does not.”

The case was brought forth by Fair Elections Legal Netwrok, a Washington D.C. group that filed a lawsuit on behalf of seven former felons.

The ruling comes nine days after the state approved a ballot measure that would restore the voting rights of about 1.2 million felons.