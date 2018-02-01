‘Don’t come to school tomorrow’: Newsome High School student arrested after making gun threat on Snapchat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A ninth-grader at Newsome High School was arrested Thursday after threatening to shoot up the school on social media.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a photo posted to Snapchat that showed the teen holding a black assault rifle style firearm with a caption that read, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”

Through various investigative techniques, deputies identified the person in the photo as a student at Newsome High School and visited him at his home. The agency said the student and his family were cooperative and showed deputies the weapon in question, which turned out to be a very realistic Airsoft rifle.

The student admitted to taking the picture and posting it on Snapchat. He said it was supposed to be a joke and he had no intentions of hurting anyone.

The student was arrested for false report to use firearms in a violent manner (a second-degree felony) and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.