VIDEO: Dog dumped in Tampa parking lot looking for forever home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The future is starting to look bright for a pit bull who was pushed out of a car and abandoned in a parking lot in Tampa. Now all the pup needs is a forever home.

Last August, Jenny the pit bull was dumped in front of a hair salon on West Linebaugh Avenue. She was found covered in fleas, dehydrated and emaciated.

Two salon workers rescued the dog and fed her, but they had trouble finding a shelter that would accept Jenny and feared she would be euthanized.

They reached out to Karen Altieri of Karen’s Canine Critters, a dog lover who takes in abandoned pets.

For a week, Altieri cared for Jenny and then found another dog lover, Maria Lanzillotti, who agreed to take her in. Under Lanzillotti’s care, Jenny gained 20 pounds and her coat became shiny and healthy.

Now the women are trying to find Jenny a forever home. Altieri says the dog is crate trained, housebroken, knows commands of sit, down, stay and off, (the couch and counter), and is learning to walk on a leash. Jenny has been spayed and microchipped. She is up-to-date on all shots and medications.

Altieri says Jenny isn’t bothered by cars, trucks, motorcycles, storms, loud noises and people. However, Jenny is highly reactive to other dogs on a walk and will need some training.

“With scars on her face, one could assume that Jenny may have been in a dogfight. But Jenny is a lover, not a fighter,” Altieri said.

According to her vet, Jenny is about 2-years-old and an American Staffordshire Terrier/Hound mix.

If you or someone you know would like to give Jenny a forever home, call Altieri at 727-244-2229 or Elizabeth Olson, founder of Rescue Pink at 727-688-7090.