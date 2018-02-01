Disney seeks culinary talent at upcoming job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — If you can cook and you’ve always wanted to work at the happiest place on Earth, you may get your shot.

Disney World is hosting a job fair Monday and hopes to hire more than 100 full-time and part-time culinary positions, varying from chef assistants and cooks to pastry bakers.

The culinary job fair will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 5, at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Grill.

Interested candidates should apply online first here.

