Disney seeks culinary talent at upcoming job fair

WESH Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 5, 2012, file photo, visitors stroll along Main Street at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. On March 9, 2017, one of the greatest runs for the stock market in history is marking its eighth anniversary. It's not just stock prices that have risen over the past eight years. Prices for fun things, like tickets to Disney World, have gone up in the past eight years too. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — If you can cook and you’ve always wanted to work at the happiest place on Earth, you may get your shot.

Disney World is hosting a job fair Monday and hopes to hire more than 100 full-time and part-time culinary positions, varying from chef assistants and cooks to pastry bakers.

The culinary job fair will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mon., Feb. 5, at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Grill.

Interested candidates should apply online first here.

