Deadline is Feb. 3 to file claim in Wells Fargo fake account scandal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The deadline to file a claim is approaching for millions of Wells Fargo customers who were victims of a fake account scandal.

The deadline for those affected to file a claim is this Saturday, February 3, 2018.

If you had a Wells Fargo unsecured credit card, unsecured line of credit, checking, or savings account opened without your permission, or had authorized identity theft protection services from Wells Fargo (from May 1, 2002 to April 20, 2017), you can now file a claim as part of a $142 million settlement reached with Wells Fargo. Submit a claim form – even if you didn’t receive one in the mail – online at WFsettlement.com or by calling (866) 431-8549.

“Time is running out. If you believe you had an unauthorized account opened in your name, fill out the form and submit it online or by mail by the Feb. 3 deadline. Don’t miss out on compensation for any troubles or damages Wells Fargo’s actions caused you,” said Derek Loeser, a partner at Keller Rohrback L.L.P., the law firm appointed by the Court to represent Wells Fargo consumers in this class settlement.

