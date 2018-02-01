Better Call Behnken: Couple needs entire roof after Hurricane Irma, insurance company tries to pay for patchwork

(WFLA) – Melva Kendricks just wants to fix her roof.

“It’s really disheartening, especially after all of this time, to drive up and see those sand bags,” Kendricks said.

The roof was damaged by wind during Hurricane Irma. Kendricks and her husband called their insurance company right away and Southern Oak Insurance sent out an adjuster who recommended a whole new roof.

Estimates were in the $13,000 range.

So when two checks arrived in the mail, totaling just $2,200, they were stuck. Contractors told them that would only pay for patchwork.

“There’s no guarantee in patchwork, three to five years, as he stated, or how ever long it lasts. We’ll have the same problem once again,” Kendricks said.

Kendrick complained and the case was reopened, but the new adjuster never called them back. Meanwhile, the roof is still covered with a tarp and getting worse.

Fed up, Kendricks knew she’d Better Call Behnken to finally get an answer and figure out what to do about the roof.

“Time is just running out,” she said. “Let’s do something, let us know something.”

After calls, an email and a visit from Better Call Behnken, Southern Oak Insurance’s Chief Operating Officer called with news. He says the company has been reviewing the estimates for the work and determined they agree with contractors.

“We’re issuing a check for the homeowners today and mailing it today,” Ron Natherson, the COO, said.

That check is for $11,406.34. When combined with the previous check, Kendricks should finally be able to fix her roof.

