Abused horse has new home, becomes ‘full time student’ at Freedom High School

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old quarter horse was delivered to her new home at Freedom High School on Wednesday.

“Tate” was rescued on Nov. 17 when deputies responded to call regarding a horse that was struck and killed by a motorist.

Deputies found the owner’s boundary fence was in disrepair, allowing the horse to get out.

Tate was located on the property emaciated and in poor health.

Deputies seized the horse and took her to the sheriff’s office agricultural impound area and she was immediately cared for by a veterinarian.

Tate gained more than 70 pounds since being in the care of the Agricultural Crimes Unit.

Felony charges for animal neglect and animal cruelty have been filed against the previous owner of Tate, James Kickliter.