8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Feb. 2-4

1. Cirque Italia (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

For the first time ever, the new Gold Unit is coming to Palmetto with the state of the art water show you won’t want to miss! Get the details

2. Waterside Fashion Show (Saturday)

Enjoy a tea party and fashion with your best gal pals! The fifth annual “Have a Heart” event aims to raise money to continue to supply clothes, hygiene products, and school supplies to local foster children. Get the details

3. PetFest (Saturday)

Join the Tail-gate Pawty and Puppy Bowl adoption event. Get the chance to visit adoptable pets, shop vendors, see demonstrations and engage in activities for the whole family. Get the details

4. Localtopia (Saturday)

Gather around and join the community celebration of all things local hand in hand with neighbors. Get the details

5. Winter Fine Art Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Whether you are an art collector, need artwork for your home or office, or merely wish to enjoy the arts this is the place for you. Get the details

6. Miss Tampa Pageant (Saturday, Sunday)

She’s beauty and she’s grace.. she’s (almost) Miss United States! Contestants will be judged on their communication skills, talent, physical fitness, confidence, and grace under pressure. Get the details

7. Seafood & Music Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Grab some grub and dance the night away with the whole gang. Get the details

8. Sarasota Music Half Marathon (Sunday)

The 13.1-mile race and will feature bands, cheerleaders, lawn gatherings and more along the race course. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

