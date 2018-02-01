68-year-old Florida woman hit by golf cart dies days later

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) – A 68-year-old woman has died days after being hit by a golf cart as she walked in a golf-cart lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Joan Marie Colonna was hit on Jan. 16 while she was walking in the retirement community some 50 miles northwest of Orlando.

An accident report said 70-year-old Barbara Bess Ruhe, who was was driving the golf cart, wasn’t injured.

Troopers said Ruhe had been following another cart, which maneuvered around Colonna. But Ruhe didn’t see her in time and hit her.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Colonna was taken to a hospital in nearby Ocala. She died on Monday, 13 days after being hit.

