68-year-old Florida woman hit by golf cart dies days later

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) – A 68-year-old woman has died days after being hit by a golf cart as she walked in a golf-cart lane.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Joan Marie Colonna was hit on Jan. 16 while she was walking in the retirement community some 50 miles northwest of Orlando.
An accident report said 70-year-old Barbara Bess Ruhe, who was was driving the golf cart, wasn’t injured.
Troopers said Ruhe had been following another cart, which maneuvered around Colonna. But Ruhe didn’t see her in time and hit her.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Colonna was taken to a hospital in nearby Ocala. She died on Monday, 13 days after being hit.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Rape suspect’s mother speaks out after 4 Manatee County students arrested
- Para flu virus making rounds across Tampa Bay area, affects children quickly
- 8-foot-long great white shark, Savannah, caught swimming near Tampa
- Family wants apology after baby’s head gouged during birth
- Man dies after falling into tire shredder at work
- Want to live in Italy? Homes selling for $1 in Mediterranean island village