4 teens accused of stealing minivan, trying to run over St. Pete PD officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Four teens are in custody after police say they tried to hit officers with a minivan they had stolen.

Early Thursday morning, a St. Petersburg Police Department sergeant noticed a minivan driving in the Riviera Bay area without its lights turned on, so he followed it.

The minivan’s driver saw the officer and took off, driving through a church parking lot and then a field. The minivan then drove head-on toward the police officer’s cruiser.

That started a chase at 77th Street. The chase ended at 1st Street North and 94th Avenue Northeast.

Three teenage girls and one teenage boy were in the stolen minivan and were taken into custody. Police say a teenage girl was driving the minivan. She was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and fleeing and eluding. Police say more charges are pending against the teens.

The van’s owner was sleeping when his minivan was stolen and had no idea it was stolen.

“The dog was barking – when the dog barks it wakes us up and we went outside to see what was going on and there was an officer out there with his flashlight and I noticed my van was gone,” said Bill Zisa.

Teen vehicle thefts are a problem in Pinellas County. Back in March of 2016, three teenage girls were found dead inside a car that drove into a St. Pete pond. All three girls had criminal histories which included grand theft auto.

Last August, three teens with lengthy criminal records died in a crash in Palm Harbor while playing a game of cat and mouse in two stolen vehicles. In a news conference after the crash, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri described the incident as “an unfortunate continuation of the epidemic of juveniles engaging in the deadly game of auto burglary and auto thefts.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-