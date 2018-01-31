Woman denied emotional support peacock on United Airlines flight

(WTNH) — A woman was recently denied her emotional support animal when she attempted to fly on United Airlines, a peacock.

According to a post in the airline blog “Live and Let’s Fly“, a woman tried to bring the peacock on board a recent United Airlines flight at Newark’s Liberty International Airport.

She offered to pay for a second seat for the oversized bird but claimed she had a right to bring it on board as her emotional support animal.

Photos of the peacock were posted on Facebook by the travel talk show Jet Set.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told Business Insider that the airline told the woman multiple times that the peacock did not meet their guidelines for an emotional service animal.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before she arrived at the airport.”

This incident is the latest version of a growing issue for airlines; people bringing emotional service animals on board. Each airline can decide which animals they will allow on their planes. A note from a doctor is required.

“We have seen service monkeys, even comfort pigs,” said TSA spokesperson Mike McCarthy. “There really isn’t much that would surprise our officers.”

