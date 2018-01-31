Train carrying congressional Republicans to GOP retreat hits garbage truck in Virginia

Published:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WFLA) — A train carrying Republican members of Congress struck a trash truck near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday morning, NBC News reports.

The members of Congress and their staff were traveling to a Republican retreat in West Virginia.

Laptops and other items went flying after they heard a loud boom.

No serious injuries were reported on the train, according to MSNBC. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida told MSNBC the train was mostly occupied by members of Congress and their spouses and families, with some staffers aboard, as well.

They believe one person is being transported to the hospital and they hear the driver of the truck is OK.

