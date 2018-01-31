Train carrying congressional Republicans to GOP retreat hits garbage truck in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WFLA) — A train carrying Republican members of Congress struck a trash truck near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday morning, NBC News reports.

The members of Congress and their staff were traveling to a Republican retreat in West Virginia.

Laptops and other items went flying after they heard a loud boom.

No serious injuries were reported on the train, according to MSNBC. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida told MSNBC the train was mostly occupied by members of Congress and their spouses and families, with some staffers aboard, as well.

They believe one person is being transported to the hospital and they hear the driver of the truck is OK.

LIVE NBC News Special Report: Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck https://t.co/bsCDHcWbLZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2018

Lawmaker on the train to the GOP retreat passes on this picture of the garbage truck that their train hit: pic.twitter.com/sYUmmdH60Q — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 31, 2018