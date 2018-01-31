TPD: DUI suspect arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru fled 2 crashes, drove wrong way on Veterans Expressway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a Clearwater man was drunk when he hit a vehicle on the Veteran’s Expressway, drove away in the wrong direction and then later crashed into another vehicle on Dale Mabry Highway and drove away again.

Tampa Police Department officers arrested Daniel Livoti, 43, on Wednesday morning while he was in the drive-through lane of the McDonald’s near S. Dale Mabry Highway and El Prado Boulevard.

Police began their investigation after receiving several 911 calls about a wrong-way driver on the Veteran’s Expressway at midnight on Wednesday.

Witnesses said a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the Veteran’s Expressway.

Police units and Tampa Police Air Service began a search for the wrong-way vehicle and then learned of a vehicle crash in the area of the Veteran’s Expressway near I-275. Police say the suspect vehicle in that crash fled without stopping.

While responding to that crash scene, additional reports were received about the same vehicle being involved in a second crash near the area of S. Dale Mabry Highway and Horatio Street and the vehicle driver also fled from that scene.

The suspect vehicle was then located in the drive-thru lane of McDonald’s near S. Dale Mabry and El Prado Boulevard.

Police say the vehicle’s driver, Daniel Livoti, displayed signs of impairment so a DUI investigation was conducted. As a result of the investigation, Livoti was charged with Hit & Run and D.U.I.

There were no injuries to the victims of the hit & run crashes.

Police say the results of the D.U.I. investigation are pending.

