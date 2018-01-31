Tampa Intl. Airport hosting job fair Friday to fill 300 positions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is hosting a job fair on Friday to fill nearly 300 positions.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board Room.

Airport concessionaries are looking to fill the hourly and management positions for shops, restaurants, bars and spa.

Open positions include 30 massage therapists, 15 nail techs, baristas, line cooks, sales associates and more.

Participants in the job fair include Cigar City, the Terminal Getaway Spas, PDQ and Starbucks.

You can learn more about available opportunities by going online.

