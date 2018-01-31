Patients trying non-traditional treatments to battle colds, flu

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – People are turning to non-traditional treatments to battle the cold and flu this season.

Karina Bakalyar prefers chicken soup, but it’s not the kind you eat.

It’s a mix of nutrients in an IV, also known as Myer’s Cocktail.

She’s been coming to see Dr. Les Cole at Vital Solutions for IV therapy for the last two years and hasn’t had a cold since.

“I try to do a maintenance at least once a month but I try to come in every couple weeks to get the IV done,” said Bakalyar.

Dr. Cole said this cold and flu season has brought in more patients looking for an alternative over medicine.

He said IV therapy helps with the early stages of a cold.

“The IV contains different nutrients. One of the more important ones is vitamin C and it is pretty much more effective treatments,” said Dr. Cole. “They have symptoms for a day or two, then they all clear up.”

And it’s not just IV therapy that has become popular to battle the flu. People are also taking more herbs like Elderberry.

“It’s generally considered safe. It’s well known for children as well as adults,” said Bon Linde, with Acupuncture & Herbal Therapies.

He said Elderberry can help break a fever and can also be effective for respiratory infections.

Linde said acupuncture is also a good way to break a cold.

“It can drop a fever really fast with the acupuncture and it helps when you have that cough that’s causing pain,” he said.

Bakalyar said she’s doing what she can to stay healthy.

“It’s kind of scary to see people passing away from this epidemic,” she said.

Both Cole and Linde advise if symptoms are more severe, to contact a doctor.

