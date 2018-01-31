Miami Dade Fire Rescue crew helps injured pelican

MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded to the call of a pelican in distress on Tuesday.

The reports came from near the Miami Arena and got the attention of a Miami Dade fireboat.

The crew saw the injured pelican still swimming in the water with an injury to its left wing.

The frightened pelican initially wouldn’t allow the crew close to it, but after several attempts, they were able to get it out of the water.

The pelican’s left wing was broken, so the crew took the bird to the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station for treatment.