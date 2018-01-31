TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s going to be a barking ball when the 2018 Puppy Bowl returns with our favorite 4-legged football players.
The 2018 Puppy Bowl XIV has some feisty rascals in their starting lineup ready to rumble.
And some of the pigskin players are from right here in Tampa Bay! Be sure to look out for:
- Kelly Barkston from Suncoast Animal League in Tampa
- Henry from Suncoast Animal League in Tampa
- Trooper from Planned Pethood Pasco in Zephyrhills
As you can see, even the little dogs playing backup are expected to howl their way to victory come Sunday.
Back in Dec., Animal Planet released a tease for the first time ever previewing the “ruff” and tough Puppy Bowl XIV.
They went the very literal route and placed a puppy in an actual bowl, giving us 15 seconds of total cuteness.
This will be the 14th Puppy Bowl featuring returning groups Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Referee Dan Schachner will also be coming back to call all the shots for the seventh time.
Last year, the Puppy Bowl was the second-most trending topic on social media on the big game day, behind the real Super Bowl of course.
Enjoy all the adorable furry faces below and tune into the 2018 Puppy Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, on Animal Planet.
Meet the ferociously fluffy 2018 Puppy Bowl lineup from Tampa Bay
