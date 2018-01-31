Many Vikings fans rooting for the Patriots to win the Super Bowl

Alyssa Orange, Nexstar Published:
Super Bowl LII merchandise. Photo courtesy: Alyssa Orange

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nexstar) – The last time the Minnesota Vikings played for a Super Bowl was in 1977. This year, they came close to not only getting the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl, but also make NFL history by being the first team to play for a championship in their home stadium. However, the Philadelphia Eagles ruined their hopes on Jan. 21, 2018, defeating the Vikings 38-7.

The Vikings are no stranger to NFC Championship heartbreak, losing their last six appearances.

However Vikings fans don’t have time to mourn the loss, with Super Bowl LII happening in their hometown. Even though they are playing host and enjoying the festivities, they still seem to have picked sides when it comes to who they are rooting for on Sunday.

“I’m going for the Pats, for sure,” said one Vikings fan, “I’m a little disappointed in our team and how we played against Philadelphia and I don’t want Philadelphia to win.”

“I’ve always not rooted for the Patriots, but after what has happened in the past week, many of my friends that I’ve met and are very close with were at the game and were threatened. So anyone but Philly. I’ll root for Green Bay now before I root for Philly. And I know a lot of my friends feel the same way,” expressed another Vikings fan.

There’s been purple and gold everywhere you look in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington this week despite the Vikings loss. Expect to see that continue on Sunday when the Eagles and New England Patriots play for Super Bowl LII.

